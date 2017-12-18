LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty to robbing an armored vehicle and stealing 18 firearms, including a silencer, from a gun store, was sentenced Monday to 63 months in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
31 year old Anthony Jovan Greene, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan. He pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of theft from a Federal Firearms Licensee.
According to the plea agreement, Greene admitted that on October 5, 2012, both he and at least one other co-conspirator used baseball bats to rob about $210,889 from a Garda Cash Logistics armored truck at the Las Vegas Outlet Mall in downtown Las Vegas. Greene further admitted that on September 8, 2016, he stole a total of 18 handguns, rifles, and a silencer from 2nd Amendment Gun shop at 4570 N. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith Jr. prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide commitment by the Department of Justice to reduce gun and gang crime in America by networking local programs that target gun and gun crime and providing these programs with additional tools necessary to be successful. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao-nv.