LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will provide free rides on all of its 39 fixed routes, including express service between park-and-ride facilities and downtown Las Vegas, from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Riders can simply board any fixed route vehicle without purchasing or presenting fare.
Those traveling downtown are encouraged to take advantage of express service from the RTC’s Centennial Hills (7313 Grand Montecito Parkway) and Westcliff (25 S. Durango Drive) park-and-ride facilities. Each location will feature express service to and from downtown Las Vegas with buses departing every 20 minutes via the Centennial Express (CX) and the Westcliff Airport Express (WAX) from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Riders should note that extensive transit detours will be in place on New Year’s Eve due to celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip. The RTC encourages customers to plan their trip via the rideRTC transit app, which provides real-time information about bus locations. For complete detour and route details, visit rtcsnv.com.
The RTC also reminds customers that routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on both Christmas Day (Monday, December 25, 2017) and New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1, 2018).
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reminds everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve that strollers, backpacks and glass bottles are not allowed on the Las Vegas Strip and that all bags must be 12″x12″x6″ or smaller.