LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities arrested the man they said shot and killed another man during an argument on Fremont Street last month, authorities said.

Calvin Franklin was arrested in California and extradited back to Nevada Saturday, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police statement.

Detectives said Franklin, 22, got into an argument with 23-year-old Ryan Flowers of Pittsburg, Calif. and shot the victim outside Four Queens on the 200 block of Fremont Street just after 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Franklin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

