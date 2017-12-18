Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Carrie Charlotte Smith, Charlene Emerson, Daniel Becker, fatal crash, Las Vegas news, marijuana use
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer says a 31-year-old Las Vegas man jailed on felony driving under the influence charges had an epileptic seizure before his SUV struck and killed three pedestrians and crashed into several vehicles last week.

Police say Daniel Christopher Becker was under the influence of marijuana and had surrendered his driver’s license in September due to his seizure disorder.

Defense attorney Bret Whipple said Monday that Becker was returning home from his construction job before the Wednesday afternoon crash near a busy intersection east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say several other people were injured.

The Clark County coroner identified the pedestrians who died as 19-year-old Jazzy Unique Smith and 49-year-old Carrie Charlotte Smith of North Las Vegas and 69-year-old Charlene C. Emerson of Las Vegas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen