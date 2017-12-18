Photo courtesy Dreamstime
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are teaming up with the Animal Foundation to find homes for recently rescued Pomeranians.
Las Vegas authorities rescued 164 Pomeranians crammed in a rental truck without food, water or ventilation in late November.
Fifteen of the dogs will be up for adoption during a Monday event at City National Arena.
There will be a live auction for five of the dogs following the Golden Knights’ practice.
Adult attendees will get a free chance to adopt one of the 10 remaining dogs and can purchase additional $20 tickets to increase their chances of winning the drawing.
Winners will be chosen at random.
An online promotion to facilitate adoptions for the remaining 149 dogs will also launch at the event.