courtesy KXNT/Smith

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The calendar says it’s too early, and the temperature outside might agree with the calendar. Despite that, Clark County is hosting classes for lifeguards and water safety instructors (WSI).

There’s little doubt the months between May and September mean big business for Clark County Park and Recreation’s aquatic facilities. To be prepared for the upcoming 2018 summer season, the department is now offering training and hiring for lifeguards and water safety instructors. Interested applicants can visit http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks for an application and training class sign ups.

Training for those who sign an employment contract are $70 for lifeguard and $80 for WSI. Otherwise, the courses are $175 for lifeguards and $210 for WSI certification. Participants in the courses must be at least 15 years old for lifeguard class, 16 years old for WSI class.

Lifeguard Training Class curriculum includes life saving skills, CPR for the professional rescuer, Automated External Defibrillator and Emergency First Aid. Pre-requisite skills include: 300 yard continuous swim, a retrieval of weighted object from 7-10 feet of water and treading water with no hands for 2 minutes. All classes be attended to successfully complete the course.

Water Safety Instructor Class certifies individuals to teach the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim and Parent/Child Aquatic Programs. To receive certification, candidates must pass a pre-course session which includes demonstrating competency in the following strokes: front crawl, back crawl, elementary backstroke, breaststroke, sidestroke and butterfly, attend and participate in all class sessions, and pass final written and skill exams. In addition, instructor candidates are expected to demonstrate maturity and responsibility in all class sessions.

Lifeguard training classes will take place take place at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility (8275 W. Spring Mountain Road), Aquatic Springs (7025 Fort Apache Road), Hollywood Aquatic Center (1550 S. Hollywood Blvd.), Laughlin Waterpark (3790 S. James Bilbray) and Paradise Waterpark (4775 McLeod Drive) between January 2 and May 20. Water safety instructor courses will take place at Hollywood Aquatic Center and Aquatic Springs between February 15 and June 8.

For more information on the lifeguarding and WSI classes visit http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks or call (702) 455-8508.