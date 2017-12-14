(photo courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to an ammonia leak from a downtown food distribution company early Wednesday evening. A few roads were closed for a short time and a small area was evacuated as a precaution. There were no injuries reported as a result of the leak.

The HazMat team was dispatched to the Desert Gold Food Company, 123 W. Colorado Avenue (Commerce/Charleston) at 5:18 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, an odor of ammonia was in the area of the plant. As a precaution, firefighters and Las Vegas Metro Police closed streets in the area including Main Street and Commerce Street from Imperial Avenue to Charleston Boulevard. People were told to stay indoors and pedestrians were not allowed in the area.

HazMat Techs found the leak from a chiller in the plant. Ammonia is the refrigerant agent used in the chiller. Maintenance personnel were working on the chiller at the time of the leak. HazMat Techs were able to take the ammonia out of the chiller to reduce pressure and then was able to shut the leak off. Technicians from the company that made the chiller flew in from California to oversee repairs.

By 7:30 p.m. everything was back to normal in the area, all streets were reopened and people were permitted to go through the area. The Southern Nevada Health District was notified of the incident because it’s a food distribution company.