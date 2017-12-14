Photo courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A house in the Charleston Heights neighborhood was heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday afternoon. Fire investigators believe the fire started outside and extended into the house. There were no reported injuries.

Fire dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls at 12:33 p.m. that very heavy smoke was coming from the roof of a house on Coulthard (Alta/Rainbow).

When firefighters arrived, very heavy smoke was coming from the one story wood frame house. Firefighters tried entering the home to attack the fire, but they noticed the roof was beginning to collapse which indicated the fire was burning in the attic. Because of the risk of a roof collapse, firefighters fought the fire from outside using a ladder truck and quickly brought the fire under control.

The fire gutted the attic and caused heavy damage to the outside rear of the house as well as the interior. Damage was estimated at $80,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire started outside on the back patio, then burned up the rear wall into the attic and spread across the house. What sparked the fire could not be determined.

There were no utilities in the house. The house appears to be vacant, neighbors said a man was seen coming and going from the house, they believe to be a relative of the owner of the house who died a few years ago. No one was on scene that belongs to the house.