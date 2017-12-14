(photo credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) released the following statement in response to the Nevada School Performance Framework (NSPF) ratings released by the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) for elementary and middle schools for the 2016-17 school year.

The NSPF includes a variety of indicators to measure student achievement and school climate and can be found at nevadareportcard.com

“Due to the hard work of our employees and students, CCSD has seen a number of major improvements in student achievement, including our graduation rate of about 83 percent for the Class of 2017,” said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Mike Barton. “Still, we see in today’s NSPF rankings that we have work to do to ensure that every student in every classroom has the opportunity to succeed. Each principal and school community within CCSD has been utilizing assessment data over the past few months to develop plans to improve, whether they are 1 or 5 Star schools. Working with the state and our CCSD family, we know we will continue to see improvements in student achievement throughout our schools,” Dr. Barton said.

“We want to ensure that every child at CCSD graduates ready for college or career, regardless of their background,” Barton said.

Here are some highlights of the NSPF released today:

*CCSD saw an overall increase in the number of schools receiving 4 and 5 Star ratings, with 42 schools receiving a 5 Star ranking, compared to 41 in 2015 and 51 schools receiving 4 Star designations compared to 42 in 2015.

*Of the schools receiving 5-Star ratings, CCSD is pleased to see that about half of the elementary schools were schools that serve student populations that traditionally have high English Language Learner rates and a high percentage that come from low-income households.

The data has already shown that CCSD’s Prime 6 schools have a higher percentage of students meeting Adequate Growth Percentile than the district-wide average.

*Downtown Achieves schools have a higher percentage of World Class Instructional Design meeting Adequate Growth Percentile compared to the district wide average.

*CCSD is also monitoring the progress of its Victory and ZOOM Schools. The NSPF data released by the NDE showed that a total of five Victory and ZOOM Schools were rated as 4 or 5-Star Schools. They included:

5-Star Schools

–Herron Elementary School-ZOOM

4 Star Schools

-Diaz Elemenary School-ZOOM

-Rowe Elementary School-ZOOM

-Sunrise Acres Elementary School-Victory

-Vegas Verdes Elementary School-Victory

As part of the NSPF, the state highlights Shining Star schools that significantly outperformed the state average in serving all students, with an emphasis on closing the opportunity gap. These schools are also high-performing schools serving a high percentage of students in poverty. Of the 30 schools named by NDE as Shining Star Schools, 27 of them are CCSD schools.

The NDE does not currently utilize a star rating scale for high schools, but the NDE will release its final graduation rate information for high schools on Friday, December 15.

To learn more about the Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.