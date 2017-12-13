Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to a vacant house on fire on Riviera Avenue (US 95/Valley View) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Fire dispatchers received numerous calls that thick black smoke was coming from the front of the house.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the roof. There was heavy fire in the living room and on the front exterior of the one story wood frame house. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The fire caused heavy damage to the house, a damage estimate was not available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Neighbors told firefighters that the house was vacant and squatters were seen going in and out of the house.
There were no injuries.