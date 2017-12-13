Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Clark County, homeless people, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
A homeless man sleeps at an encampment for the homeless along Las Vegas Boulevard. (photo: Spencer Platt/Getty images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recent report says southern Nevada has the eighth-largest homeless population in the country.

According to an annual report released this month by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Las Vegas was the smallest city among the 10 cities with the largest homeless populations.

The department’s January point-in-time count found 6,490 homeless living in Las Vegas and Clark County in 2017.

Officials estimate there were 25,000 homeless people living in southern Nevada in 2017, 5,000 fewer than last year’s estimate.

According to the report, there was a 14 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in southern Nevada.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen