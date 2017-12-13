LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recent report says southern Nevada has the eighth-largest homeless population in the country.
According to an annual report released this month by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Las Vegas was the smallest city among the 10 cities with the largest homeless populations.
The department’s January point-in-time count found 6,490 homeless living in Las Vegas and Clark County in 2017.
Officials estimate there were 25,000 homeless people living in southern Nevada in 2017, 5,000 fewer than last year’s estimate.
According to the report, there was a 14 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in southern Nevada.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.