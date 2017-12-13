LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police have again shown their allegiance to the power of the Force, this time producing a social media video warning against the dangers of distracted driving.
In the “LVMPD Police Force: A Star Wars Story” video posted to the Las Vegas Metro Police Facebook and YouTube accounts Tuesday, LVMPD Officer Larry Hatfield pulls over Chewbacca, Darth Vader and friends in a street-legal landspeeder and warns the crew that distracted driving is a dangerous and arrestable offense.
“Distracted driving is just as dangerous as speeding,” Hatfield tells the distraught Wookiee. “We’ve had numerous pedestrian fatalities all around this desert that have claimed the lives of Jawas, sandpeople and wamprats.”
This isn’t the first time Chewbacca’s run afoul of Las Vegas authorities. A video produced last November by LVMPD featured Chewie being pulled over by Hatfield for speeding in a school zone.
“You’re lucky I left my Wookiee cuffs back at the station,” Hatfield says.
The video was released in conjunction with Friday’s release of the latest Star Wars film “The Last Jedi.”