LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – More than 130 deserving After-School All-Stars Las Vegas (ASAS) middle and elementary school students from J.D. Smith and West Prep Academy will take the field at the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Saturday, December 16.

The pre-game festivities begin at 10:30 a.m., and the kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m, with an After-School All-Stars on field presentation in the first quarter.

During a first quarter time out, all 130-plus students will process on the field to be part of a special After-School All-Stars Instructor of the Year Award, Mr. Richard Whitmore. Mr. Whitmore is a beloved 8th grade English teacher at J.D. Smith Middle School and has served as an after-school instructor for the last three years. He delights his students with his positive attitude and fun approach to teaching that includes his dressing up in full-body costumes from time to time. Mr. Whitmore will be surrounded by many of his All-Stars students when he accepts the award at Sam Boyd Stadium in front of thousands of football fans cheering on University of Oregon and Boise State.

Thanks to the generosity of long-time Las Vegan and long-serving ASAS board member, Tom McDonald, each of the All-Stars students will receive VIP treatment that includes tickets to the game, a commemorative t-shirt, and pre-game tailgate party. McDonald’s company, Glencoe Management, is a franchise and operator of Las Vegas Burger King restaurants and a youth program partner of the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl.

“We cannot thank Tom McDonald and Glencoe Management enough for giving our students this amazing Las Vegas Bowl experience and also for their long-standing commitment to our organization,” said Jodi Manzella, Executive Director of After-School All-Stars. “Tom is an exceptional board member and we are very grateful to have his support,” Manzella said.