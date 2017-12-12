Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Health insurance, Heather Korbulic, Nevada news, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange
Photo: Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials are hoping that additional advertisements, health fairs and other efforts will encourage more residents to sign up for subsidized health insurance during the last few days of this enrollment season.

The deadline to choose a plan using the federal HealthCare.gov website is Friday. This enrollment period is about half as long as in previous years.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange executive director Heather Korbulic says the agency over the last week has increased advertising in movie theaters, football games, radio and publications.

Korbulic says more than 35,400 Nevada residents signed up for coverage between Nov. 1 and Dec. 2. People who remain uninsured after Friday risk fines.

Korbulic anticipates the state will not match the more than 89,000 sign-ups for 2017 due to the shortened enrollment season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen