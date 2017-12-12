Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Photo: Thinkstock

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Two Nevada sheriff’s deputies are being credited with preventing a man from serious injury when he let himself fall backward from a second-story rail inside a county jail.

Nye County sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz released jailhouse video Tuesday of the apparent suicide attempt Dec. 5 inside the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

He says neither the inmate nor the deputy who caught him, Joshua Armendariz, was seriously hurt.

Boruchowitz credited Deputy Ann Horak with trying to prevent the man from falling.

The inmate is identified as a Las Vegas resident in his mid-20s who Boruchowitz says was serving 90 days for speeding, driving without a valid license and failure to provide proof of insurance. His name isn’t being made public.

Boruchowitz says he’s now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Pahrump is 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

