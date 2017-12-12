Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Las Vegas resident Dashenka Giraldo lights candles at a makeshift memorial at the northern end of the Last Vegas Strip, October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has set a hearing date on a bid by media organizations to unseal search warrant records in the investigation of the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

A court spokeswoman said Tuesday that Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish allowed two more media organizations to join the seven already involved in the case, including The Associated Press.

The judge set a Jan. 16 hearing for arguments about whether court records should remain sealed since police and the FBI say the lone shooter killed himself.

Questions remain unanswered about why a 64-year-old high-stakes video poker player amassed an arsenal of weapons and opened fire from a high-rise casino-hotel into a crowd of thousands at an open-air concert below.

