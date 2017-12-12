Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close U.S. Highway 95 south bound at Martin Luther King Boulevard from 10 p.m., December 14, until 5 a.m., December 15, in downtown Las Vegas. Martin Luther King Boulevard will also be closed to local traffic between Mineral Avenue and Bonanza Road from 7 p.m., December 14, until 6 a.m., December 15.

Additional ramp closures during the same time frame include:

*Ramp from Interstate 15 south bound to U.S. Highway 95 north bound

*Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramps to U.S. Highway 95 south bound and north bound

*Rancho Drive on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 to south bound Interstate 15

*Interstate 15 north and south bound access to Martin Luther King Boulevard

*U.S. Highway 95 north bound access to Martin Luther King Boulevard

The closures are needed for construction of a carpool flyover structure linking U.S. Highway 95 with Interstate 15 as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Motorists should always use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes if possible. You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).

NDOT will also be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, December 12 in North Las Vegas. The informational meeting will be to solicit input on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 93 Garnet Interchange and U.S. Highway 93 capacity improvements. Proposed improvements include reconstructing the Garnet Interchange (build in 1963), widening U.S. Highway 93 for 5 miles from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway, while also creating a two-lane frontage road parallel to U.S. Highway 93.

NDOT officials said the proposed improvements will increase safety and improve traffic operations for current and future traffic needs. These highways carry an increasing level of freight traffic to and from Northern Nevada. The project also provides access to adjacent industrial and manufacturing enterprises, such as the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas.

The public meeting will be at the SkyView Multigenerational Center, located at 3050 East Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas. The meeting is from 4-7 p.m., with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.