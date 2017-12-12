North Las Vegas Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting at Revere & Tropical Parkway. KXNT photo.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The North Las Vegas Police Department will host its annual Shop with a Cop event on Wednesday, December 13, to provide holiday gifts to dozens of terminally ill and medically fragile children.

NLVPD has hosted this event for a number of years, but the holiday program was in jeopardy of ending this year because of lack of funding. Former North Las Vegas Mayor Michael Montandon, now a broker with Providence Commercial LLC, stepped up to ensure that the program would continue. He donated thousands of dollars to the cause and helped fundraise thousands of additional dollars.

“Mike may not be mayor anymore, but he continues to show his commitment and love for his city,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said. “Mike’s ongoing leadership and contributions to our community are invaluable, and his generosity in supporting our Shop with a Cop even will guarantee a very bright holiday season for many North Las Vegas children and their families.

Shop with a Cop will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, December 13, at Target, located at 7090 N. 5th Street, North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police officers, detention officers and marshals will volunteer as personal shoppers for about 30 children affiliated with Candle lighters of Southern Nevada, Positively Kids and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. As a result of our partners’ generous donations, each child will be provided at least $200 to spend.

Santa Claus will arrive in a parade of flashing police cars and will pose for pictures with the children.