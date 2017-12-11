Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police released surveillance footage images of an armed gunmen being soughter after robbing two retail stores in a matter of minutes Sunday, according to authorities.

The robberies happened at the businesses in the area of Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue around noon Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The suspect walked into the first business, pulled a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. After taking the money, the suspect fled, running to a neighboring business and robbing the clerk at that store.

The suspect is described as a black man 25 to 30 years old, 5’04” to 5’06” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the gunman was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

