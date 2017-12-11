LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man died and another suffered critical injuries in a shooting outside a Las Vegas home in a suspected drug-related killing Saturday, according to police.
The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Overbrook Lane just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined two men were outside the home when they were confronted by the suspect. The suspect then pulled a handgun and shot both victims before escaping the area.
Both victims were transported to University Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The second remained hospitalized in critical condition.
The suspect was identified as a black man wearing a grey hoodie.
Detectives believe the shooting to be narcotics related.
Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.