Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Overbrook Lane
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man died and another suffered critical injuries in a shooting outside a Las Vegas home in a suspected drug-related killing Saturday, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Overbrook Lane just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined two men were outside the home when they were confronted by the suspect. The suspect then pulled a handgun and shot both victims before escaping the area.

Both victims were transported to University Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The second remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect was identified as a black man wearing a grey hoodie.

Detectives believe the shooting to be narcotics related.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen