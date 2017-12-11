(Photo credit should read MIKE CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images)(MIKE CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval on Monday announced the resignation of Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett, effective December 22, 2017. Chairman Burnett has announced plans to join the firm McDonald Carano. A replacement for Chairman Burnett will be named at a later date.

“A.G. was a fair and thoughtful regulator who impressively balanced the roles of top gaming watchdog with ensuring that our state’s leading industry maintained flexibility to innovate and achieve forward progress. He was respected by both his peers and the industry he served and I know that he will look back on his career in public service with pride,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I would like to thank A.G. for his service to our state and wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter at McDonald Carano,” Governor Sandoval said.

“Following a nearly 20-year career in gaming regulation I have elected to retire from state service. It has been an honor to serve as Chairman of the Gaming Control Board and I would like to thank Governor Sandoval for his constant support and faith in my ability,” said A.G. Burnett. “During my tenure, the Gaming Control board has handled unprecedented regulatory challenges, effected numerous regulatory and statutory changes to accommodate shifts in technology, and addressed issues such as internet gaming, nightclub regulation and policy regarding cannabis in connection with gaming. I am proud of the work we have done, what we have accomplished and would like to express my gratitude to the Control Board staff for their tireless work on behalf or our state,” Burnett said.