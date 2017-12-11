

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Pubic Safety (DPS) Parole and Probation Division marks the 10th Annual Holiday Toy Drive benefiting families and children in the Safe Nest program. Safe Nest is Nevada’s largest and most comprehensive charity devoted solely to domestic violence issues and providing shelter homes and programs for victims of abuse and their children. The DPS Parole and Probation Division is proud to partner with Safe Nest to help make a difference in the lives of families and children who are staying in Safe Nest shelters.

“In the past, the toy drive has been internal, and it has been so rewarding for our staff to be a part of it. This year, we are asking our great Nevada community to participate by donating toys as well,” said DPS Officer Chris Thompson. “It truly makes a difference in the lives of these families and especially for the children,” Thompson said.

New unwrapped toys and gifts for boys and girls up tot he age of 16 and any other gifts donated for older children and parents are being accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DPS Parole and Probation office located at 215 East Bonanza Road.

Donations will be accepted through December 21. Donated gifts are given to children during the holidays, on birthdays and in entry packages when they first arrive at the shelter.

“We also want to let people know that if they are in a domestic violence situation, help is available for them and their children,” remarked Safe Nest Executive Director Liz Ortenberger. “We have a 24-hour hotline and we encourage them to break the pattern of domestic violence and call for help,” Ortenberger said.

Safe Nest 24-hour line is 702-646-4981 or go to the website at safenest.org.