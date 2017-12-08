Man Wearing Handcuffs

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A former family and marriage counselor was convicted by a jury Wednesdayfor soliciting a minor for sex, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

49 year old Ian Alexander Pincombe of Las Vegas, was found guilty of one count each of coercion and enticement, possession of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography. United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey presided over the jury trial. Sentencing is set for March 5, 2018. Pincombe faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint, on April 30, 2014, during an undercover operation, a law enforcement detective located an advertisement on Craigslist.org in which an individual, later identified as Pincombe, was seeking females for sex. The advertisement included a nude photograph. The undercover detective, posing as a 13-year old girl, began communicating with Pincombe. Over the next two days, Pincombe exchanged sexually explicit emails and text messages with the girl, one of which included a sexually explicit photograph of himself. On May 2, 2014, law enforcement arrested Pincombe at a shopping center parking lot in Henderson where he had agreed to meet the girl for a sexual encounter. Pincombe was later charged with coercion and enticement, and the child pornography charges.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Henderson Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coumou and Elham Roohani are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc.