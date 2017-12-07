Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:bump stock, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, Rachel Sheppard
A bump stock device that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown here at a gun store on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Congress is talking about banning this device after it was reported to of been used in the Las Vegas shootings on October 1, 2017. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for a California woman wounded in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip have dropped a gun accessories maker from her negligence and damages lawsuit.

One of Rachel Sheppard’s lawyers, Craig Eiland, said Thursday the decision to strip Slide Fire Solutions from the case lets him focus claims against hotel owner MGM Resorts International and concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment.

Eiland says he intends to prove neither the corporate owner of the Mandalay Bay resort nor the concert organizer followed proper plans and procedures for an active shooter.

Eiland noted that Texas-based Slide Fire still faces a separate lawsuit that seeks class-action status in Nevada on negligence and product liability claims relating to its “bump stock” weapon modification device.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen