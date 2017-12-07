Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Las Vegas police are hoping surveillance video footage will help them find the robber who shot and killed a man who tried to apprehend him.

Colton Sawyer died in the shooting that happened on Holly Avenue at Allen Lane just after 1 p.m. Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators say Sawyer was shot while trying to stop an armed attacker on a bicycle who had just robbed a woman. Sawyer was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman was described as a dark-skinned man in his 20’s or early 30’s with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the robber or the shooting were asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

