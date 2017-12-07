SAN PABLO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Syringes filled with flu vaccine sit on a table during a drive-thru flu shot clinic at Doctors Medical Center on November 6, 2014 in San Pablo, California. Doctors Medical Center hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic offering free vaccines for any community member over the age of 18. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County has confirmed its first two flu-related deaths of the new winter season.
County health district officials in Reno said Thursday both victims were 80 years old and both were at risk for complications of the flu due to underlying medical conditions.
No other details have been released.
Clark County has confirmed one flu-related death so far this season in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. That death reported in mid-November involved a child age four or younger.
Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says the deaths should serve as a reminder that influenza is a serious virus that can be fatal. He says the best way to avoid the flu is to get immunized with a flu shot.