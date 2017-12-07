Photo courtesy Thinkstock
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking into a fire that broke out in a vacant downtown Las Vegas motel early Thursday.
Fire crews responding to 911 calls of heavy smoke found flames coming from the third floor of the TOD Motor Motel on the 1500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
After about 15 minutes, firefighters were able to put down the third-floor fire as well as flames found in a second-floor room and a stairwell.
Szymanski said the boarded-up, three-story building had been vacant for several months. Investigators found evidence squatters had been staying inside the property.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $50,000.