LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a store employee who tried to stop him from taking stolen merchandise out of the store, authorities said.
The theft happened at a retail business near the intersection of East Flamingo and Sandhill roads around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, a las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses said when the suspect tried to leave the store with stolen goods, he was confronted by an employee. The suspect then pulled a weapon to facilitate his escape.
Investigators released surveillance camera images of the suspected robber. The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his 20’s, about 5’5″ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime was asked to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.