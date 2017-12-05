Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Tuesday to 67 months in prison and three years supervised release in connection with two armed robberies committed one week apart, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

65 year old Walid H. Abdulla, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of interference with commerce by robbery. United States District Judge Howard D. McKibben presided over the sentencing hearing.

According to the plea agreement, Abdulla admitted that he committed two armed robberies in the Las Vegas Valley. On January 30, 2017, he approached a clerk at a CVS Pharmacy at 8116 S. Las Vegas Boulevard with his gaming ticket from the pharmacy’s slot machine area and demanded the money from the cash register. He showed the clerk what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband and told the clerk to put the money inside a bag, stating, “you won’t get hurt if you just hurry,” Abdulla fled with $1,210 in cash. Abdulla further admitted that on February 6, he entered a Nevada State Bank at 3780 E. Flamingo and presented a robbery not demanding money from the vault. He showed the bank teller what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and fled with $5,000 in cash. Victims later identified Abdulla as the robber, he was observed by video surveillance at each robbery, and a forensic examination identified his fingerprint on the slot machine he used at the CVS.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kilby Macfadden.

