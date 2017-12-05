Pedestrian Struck, Killed Near Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Witnesses said a pedestrian may have been crossing against a red light when he was struck and killed by a truck near the Las Vegas Strip Monday night, authorities said.
The collision happened at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and 6th Street just after 7:45 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The pedestrian was reportedly crossing Sahara from the north to south side of the street near a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the Chevy Silverado pickup heading eastbound on Sahara. Witnesses told investigators the traffic light was green for eastbound traffic.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The driver of the truck did not show any signs of impairment and remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
The death was the 123rd traffic-related fatality and the 57th pedestrian death in the Las Vegas area in 2017.