MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 18: In this photo illustration, a Glock pistol with a 17 round magazine is seen on December 18, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The weapon is the same type that was used during a massacre at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass shooting. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)File photo of a gun and ammunition. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A former felon who was convicted for federal firearms violations was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

28 year old Tajh Dion Weatherspoon, was found guilty in May of one count of felon in possession of a firearm and he pleaded guilty to a second count of felon in possession of a firearm. Weatherspoon had two prior felony convictions, including attempted burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the term of imprisonment, United States District Judge Howard D. McKibben imposed a three year term of supervised release.

According to the superseding indictment, Weatherspoon was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun on June 15, 2016, and a Glock 21 handgun on December 22, 2016. The Court severed the two counts and ordered that the trials proceed one after the other, beginning May 15, 2017. After the juy convicted Weatherspoon of possessing the Glock 19 handgun, he declined to proceed to trial on the count charging possesion of the Glock 21 handgun and instead pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement.

The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Lopez and Patrick Burns.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide commitment by the Department of Justice to reduce gun and gang crime in America by networking local programs that target gun and gun crime and providing these programs with additional tools necessary to be successful. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao-nv.