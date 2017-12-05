A homeless man sleeps at an encampment for the homeless along Las Vegas Boulevard. (photo: Spencer Platt/Getty images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The holiday season can be difficult for homeless youth who lack the traditional family setting to celebrate and share what should be a happy time. While we are all preparing for the holidays, it’s had to fathom that there will be thousands of homeless young people on the streets of Southern Nevada unable to enjoy the season like so many others. Together we can change that reality. To give these vulnerable youths a fun holiday experience, the non profit group Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) is asking for the community’s help to ensure that none of these youth go without presents to open during the holidays.

To fulfill this holiday initiative, NPHY needs the community’s involvement and is kicking off its annual Holiday Giving Campaign to mobilize supporters and collect gift items. The public component will culminate with the “It’s a Wrap” Holiday Block Party presented by MGM Resorts International at NPHY on Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where people and company teams are invited to wrap presents for homeless youth and enjoy other holiday festivities.

There are several types of participation opportunities. Purchase and donate items from homeless youths’ wish lists through Tuesday, December 5 available on NPHY’s website, ww.nphy.org/holidaygiving. They include headphones, backpacks, bicycles, skateboards, jewelry, clothing, personal care items, household items and gift cards. Donations can be dropped off at the NPHY Drop-In Center, located at 4981 Shirley Street near UNLV, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or items can be purchased from NPHY’s Amazon wish list to be delivered directly to NPHY. People also can host their own gift donation drive and make in-kind or monetary donations.

Participation options for the “It’s a Wrap” Holiday Block Party presented by MGM International include volunteering to sort and wrap gifts, creating holiday gift cards, and enjoying a day of holiday festivities such as raffles, music, games, give-a-ways, a photo booth, a gingerbread house contest, and a hot cocoa and dessert bar sponsored by Red Rock Catering. Other event sponsors include Shepard full-service event production company, The Mor Group Real Estate, Bulldog Air Conditioning and Heating LLC, and Zumiez.

Following the party, NPHY will distribute the gifts and cards to their clients and other homeless youth throughout the Las Vegas Valley for the December holidays.

For more information, to participate and view the wish list, visit http://www.nphy.org/holidaygiving. To RSVP for the “It’s a Wrap” Holiday Block Party, visit www. nphy.org/wrap.