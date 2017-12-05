By Debbie Hall

The holidays are here and that means shopping. While there are more options and brick and mortar retail stores, there is an outlet that offers unique, one-of-a-kind present. The Holiday indoor and outdoor swap meet is a great place to shop. Since the weather is mild in Southern Nevada, it is the chance to walk outdoors and actually talk to people while selecting the best gifts for both naughty and nice list. Here are the best holiday markets in Las Vegas.

Broadacres Marketplace

2930 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

(702) 642-3777

www.broadacresm.com

Broadacres Marketplace is an outdoor swap meet that has been in business for decades in Las Vegas. With over 44 acres of land including 22 acres of paved parking, there are over 1,100 vendors offering some of the most unique holiday gifts. There is seating as well as food and beverage vendors including a snack bar and six restaurants. Here is the place to find everything including vintage, antique, handcrafted and different.

NFR Cowboy Christmas Show

Las Vegas Convention Center

South Halls

3150 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

www.nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas

Nevada is a cowboy state and the NFR Cowboy Christmas Show has been coming to Las Vegas since 1986. The one-of-a-kind western gift show will offer over 400 vendors and includes western gifts such as jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs. There is also art, handmade crafts and pottery. This is one of the best places to purchase official Wrangler NFR and PRCA merchandise.This year’s Cowboy Christmas Show has also partnered up with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet

1717 S. Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 877-0087

www.fantasticindoorswapmeet.net

Open in 1988, Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet offers over 450 vendors selling only new or made-to-order merchandise. There is over 135,000 square feet featuring rows of booths and thousands of gifts. Holiday items fill the market for both children and adults. There is plenty of free parking and food is available for purchase.

Las Vegas Winter Artisan Craft Festival Last Chance Holiday Shopping Extravaganza

Palace Station Hotel and Casino

2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

www.artisancraftfestival.com

It is the Las Vegas Winter Artisan Craft Festival on Dec. 10 featuring over 120 vendors, artisans and craft booths. For last minute gifts, the Last Chance Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will be held on Dec. 17. During both holiday markets, photos with Santa will be offered as well as free face painting. First guests to arrive will receive a swag bag and parking is free.

Henderson International Gifts and Crafts Show

Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino

777 W. Lake Mead Parkway

Henderson, NV 89015

www.internationalgiftsandcraftshows.com

Date: Dec. 15, 2017 through Dec. 17, 2017

The Henderson International Gifts and Crafts Show showcases gifts from vendors, original work from artists and fine workmanship from craftspeople. Items from around the world will be featured and there are presents for children and adults. Parking is free.

