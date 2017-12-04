Storage Facility Manager Charged in Alleged Burglar’s Killing

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The manager of a Las Vegas storage facility was arrested and faces murder charges after shooting a man who was allegedly robbing the business, authorities said.
Martin Maycock was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting that happened at Storage at Summlerin on the 7400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Buffalo Drive around 7 p.m. Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Officers said Maycock, 60, saw the man committing the alleged burglary and confronted the man, leading to a short struggle and gunfire. Maycock called police following the shooting and cooperated with investigators.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Maycock was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on one count of murder.