Immunizations A Priority During National Influenza Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With flu activity increasing and family and friends gathering for the holidays, now is a great time to get a flu vaccine if you haven’t already been immunized. National Influenza Vaccination Week is a time to highlight the importance of flu vaccine throughout the holiday season and beyond. The Southern Nevada Health District offers flu shots at its clinics located throughout Clark County. For information about the Health District’s flu vaccine clinics call (702) 759-0850 or visit the agency’s Flu Clinic page.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last season only about 40 percent of those recommended to get a flu vaccine reported getting vaccinated by the end of November. The Health District recently reported the first influenza-related death of a child in the 0-4 age group. There have been 136 confirmed cased of influenza reported to the Health District as of November 25. During the 2016-2017 flu season, Clark County reported 13 deaths, 476 hospitalizations, and 713 confirmed cases.

“We are encouraging people who have not been vaccinated to get their flu shot now,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “I’s a simple, safe, and effective step you can take to help ensure a healthier and happier holiday season,” Dr. Iser said.

There are many reasons to get a flu vaccine each year. While the effectiveness of the flu vaccine can vary from year to year, it’s the best way to prevent the virus as well as serious complications that can happen if you do become ill, including those that can result in hospitalization. Even with vaccine effectiveness in the range of 30 to 60 percent, flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and tens of thousands of flu-related hospitalizations each year. For more information visit the CDC’s Disease Burden of Influenza and Vaccine Effectiveness webpages.

CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6-months and older as the first and most important step in protecting against seasonal flu viruses. Flu vaccine is available at health care practices and pharmacies in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Health District offers flu shots at the following clinic locations. Clients should arrive by 4 p.m. to allow time for processing:

*Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

*East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, Las Vegas

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

*Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson

Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Closed daily 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

*Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has caused between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses, between 140,000 and 710,000 hospitalizations, and between 12,000 and 56,000 deaths annually since 2010. For more information visit the CDC’s Disease Burden of Influenza webpage. Flu shots can reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits, missed school and work days as well as prevent flu-related hspitalizations.