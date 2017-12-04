Construction Could Cause Slow Downs On The 95 This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT will close two outside north bound U.S. Highway 95 travel lanes between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas from 8 p.m., December 9, until 4 a.m., December 10, so maintenance crews can repair a damage bridge joint. The Veterans Memorial on ramp to north bound U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed during the same time frame.
Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible.
NDOT will also close the inside lane along west bound Lake Mead Parkway (State Route 564) near the Fiesta Casino Hotel in Henderson from 5 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., December 13, so that maintenance crews can trim trees along the median. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs and workers, and use alternate routes if possible.