Pedestrian Dead After Being Hit By 2 Vehicles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by two vehicles by crossing a street.
Metro Police say the man was crossing Charleston Boulevard west of Tenaya Way around 7 p.m. Saturday outside of a marked crosswalk.
They say the driver that first struck the victim remained at the scene.
Another vehicle also hit the pedestrian, but police say that driver didn’t stop.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say the vehicle that left the scene had luggage on the roof and debris and golf clubs were found at the scene.
It’s unclear if those items could lead authorities to the driver.