Wig-Wearing Robber Still Sought in Bellagio Casino Heist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a getaway vehicle was found but a man who wore a wig and facial bandages is still sought after an armed robbery this week of a poker room cashier at the Bellagio resort casino.
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said Friday the silver Chevrolet Cruz was found near a gravel pit about 8 miles south of the scene of the Tuesday afternoon heist.
Casino security video clips released Thursday by police show the robber wearing a curly blonde wig beneath a dark-colored watch cap, eyeglasses, and bandages on part of his face.
Actor James Woods posted on Twitter that he was playing poker not far from the cashier, and that no one realized what happened until the robber was gone.
Ocampo-Gomez says no one was hurt, and the amount of money taken isn’t being disclosed.