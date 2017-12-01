Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Vegas Boy, 11, Arrested After Assaulting Teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher with a pair of scissors at a Las Vegas school.

Clark County School District police say the student was arrested at Garside Junior High School on Thursday for three counts of battery of a protected person.

Police say no one was stabbed and the teacher was not injured.

Police say the target was a male teacher, but two other teachers intervened, resulting in the additional battery charges.

Police say they don’t know why the attacked occurred.

The boy was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

