Officials Rescue 164 Pomeranians Crammed in Truck

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities have rescued 164 Pomeranians who were crammed in a rental truck without food, water or ventilation.
Las Vegas police and Clark County animal control officials said the dogs were found in crates with three to five animals crammed inside.
Authorities say many of the dogs were matted and dirty, and some were covered in their own feces.
Police have not identified the woman driving the truck in Sandy Valley, but they believe she was breeding the dogs.
The animals were taken to a Las Vegas animal shelter, where workers said the animals appeared to be generally healthy.
Police have not filed charges against the woman but police say they’re still investigating.