Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Officials Rescue 164 Pomeranians Crammed in Truck

Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Pomeranians rescued, Sandy Valley
Photo courtesy Dreamstime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities have rescued 164 Pomeranians who were crammed in a rental truck without food, water or ventilation.

Las Vegas police and Clark County animal control officials said the dogs were found in crates with three to five animals crammed inside.

Authorities say many of the dogs were matted and dirty, and some were covered in their own feces.

Police have not identified the woman driving the truck in Sandy Valley, but they believe she was breeding the dogs.

The animals were taken to a Las Vegas animal shelter, where workers said the animals appeared to be generally healthy.

Police have not filed charges against the woman but police say they’re still investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen