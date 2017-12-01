Keidel: NFC South Is Back On Top

By Jason Keidel

In terms of competitive balance, the NFL has mutated much over the last 20 years. Indeed, in the era of free agency, a team’s fortunes can change with a single draft, or sometimes a single player.

The team with the league’s best record, the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles, didn’t even make the playoffs last year. And just about all the NFC’s playoff contenders were home last January. That includes the two that make this weekends juiciest matchup, when the Carolina Panthers (8-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (8-3), with the winner taking a one-game lead in the NFC South, perhaps the roughest division in pro football.

In a bounce-back season few saw coming, the Saints won eight straight after an 0-2 start, with the streak ended last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s not surprising that QB Drew Brees is still the face of the franchise, but with one rather adroit draft the Saints have done a football makeover. Their running game is now as good as any in the league, with Mark Ingram now joined by rookie RB Alvin Kamara, who is making defenses look silly and fantasy owners look brilliant.

New Orleans also fortified their long-lackluster defense by drafting CB Marshon Lattimore, a candidate for at least Defensive Rookie of the Year. They also landed a secondary stud by signing rookie free agent safety Marcus Williams. Now a team forever known for simply outscoring opponents can actually win games without short-circuiting the scoreboard. Perhaps one of the reasons they saw their winning streak snapped was the absence of Lattimore, who missed the game with an ankle injury, as well as fellow starter Ken Crawley (strained oblique).

But it’s hard to overstate the import or impact of Kamara, who gained 188 total yards against the Rams and went nuts two weeks ago during their surreal comeback against the Washington Redskins. Not only is Kamara a threat to run through defenses all day, he’s also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. A perfect picture of balance, Kamara has gained 546 yards rushing and 548 receiving, along with nine touchdowns, putting him on pace to have one of the finest rookie seasons for a running back in NFL history.