Metro Officers Helping Disadvantaged Children During The Holidays

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers are getting the holiday season started this weekend with three events that will help disadvantaged children. Details on the three events are as follows:

*Saturday, December 2: 4th Annual “Fill the Bus” Toy Drive

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Place: Target, 6480 Sky Point Dr., Las Vegas

Details: LVMPD employees will take a bus from the Clark County Detention Center and park it at Target so the public can fill it up with toys. The event asks for new toys for children. All toys will go to Tier 1 elementary-aged children attending school at the Clark County School District. The bus makes its rounds again on Saturday, December 9 at the Target on 3210 N. Tenaya Way.

*Saturday, December 2 & 3: Women of Metro “Fill the Bus” Toy Drive

Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Place: Wal-Mart, 8060 W. Tropical Parkway

Details: Officers will park a bus outside of Wal-Mart. They’re also asking for new toys. The toys will be given to children at Child Haven and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The bus makes its rounds again on Saturday, December 9 at the Wal-Mart on 6973 Blue Diamond Road.

*Sunday, December 3: The Christmas Experience

Time: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Liberty Baptist Church, 6501 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Details: They’ll be holding an indoor Christmas celebration with games, activities, live Christmas music, food trucks and vendors and free Christmas trees to the first 100 visitors.