Henderson Man Gets 8 Years For Child Porn Possession

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson man who pleaded guilty to possession of approximately 900 photos and videos of child pornography was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James C Mahan to 97 months in prison and lifetime supervised release, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

43 year old Brian Christopher Fisher, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. According to the plea agreement, during an online peer-to-peer child pornography investigation, law enforcement downloaded child pornography files from computers belonging to Fisher. Law enforcement officers then obtained and executed a search warrant for Fisher’s residence. Fisher admitted that he viewed, downloaded, and possessed about 732 photos and 169 videos of children performing sex acts with men and women, animals and other juveniles.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI). Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety educations, visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc.