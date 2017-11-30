Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Utah Dad, Toddler Who Disappeared After Crash Found in Vegas

Lights Flashing on a Police Car; Photo by Thinkstock

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) — Police say a Utah man and his 2-year-old daughter who disappeared after a car crash have been found safe in Las Vegas.

Riverdale Police said in a statement Wednesday night that Josh Stinger and his daughter Gabby have been reunited with family members and will be traveling back to Utah.

The father and daughter disappeared after minor crash in northern Utah Tuesday morning. Police say Josh Stinger told his family he was headed home, but never arrived.

Maribel Stinger said her husband has a slight disability that can cause him to become frightened, and their young daughter has cancer.

They were later spotted on the Las Vegas Strip, and police there worked with family members to locate them.

Police say they’re investigating why Josh Stringer went to Nevada.

