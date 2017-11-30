NDOT Breaks Ground On I-15/Starr Avenue Project

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) on Thursday broke ground on the $33.7 million Interstate 15/Starr Avenue interchange in unincorporated Clark County. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The new interchange will travel beneath Interstate 15 to reduce ambient traffic noise for surrounding neighbors.

“This interchange alleviates traffic along local streets as well as the southern Interstate 15 corridor, while improving west Henderson access,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “It also enhances our transportation infrastructure network for great, safer mobility,” Mayor March said.

The project will complete construction of Starr Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard to the east, and Dean Martin Drive to the west, while building an Interstate 15 bridge over Starr Avenue. Other improvements include adding sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, lighting and traffic signals. There will also be new drought tolerant landscaping, aesthetics and drainage upgrades as well as south bound and north bound exits and entrances to and from the freeway.

“The interchange provides new and improved freeway access for local businesses and residents,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “It also improves safety and connectivity through reduced freeway and surface street gridlock,” Malfabon said.

Starr Avenue will be six lanes with landscaped medians and bike lanes. The interchange will be located one mile south of Cactus Avenue and one and a half miles north of St. Rose Parkway, relieving congestion at both locations for improved traffic circulation. The project will see up to 100 workers onsite durin gthe peak of construction activity. The City of Henderson is allocating its fuel revenue indexing allotment toward funding the project.

The Starr Avenue interchange is part of the larger $1.3 billion Interstate 15 south corridor project that began in 2007. The corridor project limits are from Tropicana Avenue to Sloan Interchange. NDOT will have expended nearly $400 million with the completion of the Interstate 15 Starr Avenue interchange project in mid-2019.