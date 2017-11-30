Health District To Observe World AIDS Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On December 1, the Southern Nevada Health District and its partners will commemorate World AIDS Day with a series of events that encourage people to get tested and learn their HIV status. This year’s theme, “Increasing Impact Through Transparency, Accountability, and Partnerships,” was chosen to reflect efforts of response agencies to move epidemics from crisis toward control, and to highlight the opportunities and progress that have been made to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic here and around the world as a public health threat.

The following local World AIDS Day activities are planned:

*Celebrate Your Loved Ones–Friday, December 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada

401 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV (702) 733-9800

*Community Counseling Center and Golden Rainbow Open House

Friday, December 1, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

714 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV (702) 369-8700

*Free HIV and Syphilis Testing

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Friday, December 1, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. First Friday

First Friday Mobile Testing Unit

*Keeping the Promise: AHF 30 Years

Free documentary screening by AIDS

Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Mob Museum

3000 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas, NV (702) 862-8075

*Free Rapid HIV Testing

Friday, December 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Southern Nevada Health District

Sexual Health Clinic

280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV (702) 759-0702

HIV/AIDS services provided by the Health District’s Sexual Health Clinic include testing, counseling, case management, outreach efforts, and community referrals. The Health District offers the traditional blood test as well as rapid HIV testing that can provide same-day results. Services are provided at the clinic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. All testing is confidential. In addition, free HIV and syphilis screenings are available 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday at The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center), 401 S. Maryland Pkwy. For more information about services offered and fees, call (702) 759-0702 or visit http://www.SNHD.info. For information about testing a The Center, call (702) 733-9800 or visit http://www.TheCenterLV.org. The Health District’s website also includes a listing of free HIV/STD Screening Clinics.

Also on December 1, many Las Vegas landmarks will turn their marquees red at 8 p.m. to show support for people living with HIV/AIDS in the community.

There are 1.1 million people in the United States who are living with HIV, and one in seven are not aware of their infection. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39,513 people in the United States were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2015; 31,991 of whom were adult and adolescent males, 7,402 were adult and adolescent females, and 120 were children younger than age 13. For more data and statistics, visit the CDC’s Statistics Overview webpage.

There is good news. The number of new HIV diagnoses declined 19 percent from 2005 to 2014. As HIV testing has remained stable throughout that time or has increased, the drop could be a true decline in new infections. However, progress has been uneven as some communities are more impacted than others according to HIV.gov U.S. Statistics.

Testing is the only way to determine someone’s HIV status, which can prevent the spread of the infection to partners. For information regarding the types of tests available as well as information about who should be tested and why, visit the CDC’s website for testing information.

Access information about the Southern Nevada Health District on its website: http://www.SNHD.info.