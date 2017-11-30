Fire Station Hosting Open House and Holiday Toy Drive

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County Fire Department is hosting a community open house at Fire Station 29 on Saturday, December 9, from noon to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the annual firefighters’ toy drive. The fire station is located at 7530 Paradise Road, 89123, near Robindale Road.

The December 9 open house coincides with the 16th annual “Fill the Fire Truck” holiday toy drive sponsored by the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. A donation box will be set up at the open house for visitors to drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards. Toys also can be donated at any Clark County fire station through December 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The toys will be distributed to children through local charities and churches.

“We’re happy to host this open house in conjunction with the firefighters’ annual toy drive,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, whose District A includes Fire Station 29. “The open houses are fun and educational for the entire family, and if you donate any toys you’ll be able to help make the holidays brighter for children in need in our community,” Sisolak said.

The theme for December is holiday safety and emergency medical service. “We want everyone to have a happy and healthy holiday season,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. “Be sure to keep holiday decorations and Christmas trees a safe distance from heaters and fireplaces. Remember to keep your Christmas tree watered 24 hours a day. If the needles get brittle and start falling off, it’s time to remove trees from your home. We also encourage everyone to be careful using such items as candles and space heaters this time of year,” Chief Cassell said.

The Fire Department teams up with community partners every other month to host open house at different neighborhood fire stations throughout Clark County. December’s open house will feature “jaws of life” vehicle demonstrations, fire station/engine tours, and the Clark County Building & Fire Prevention Department’s Fire Safety House.

The next open house will be held on Saturday, February 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 19, located at 5575 Spencer Street. Heart healthy and emergency medical service will be the theme. Accommodations for Persons With Disabilities: Fire Department open houses are accessible. Citizens requiring an accommodation should notify the Department of specific needs at least five days prior to the date of the events by contacting Kelly Foster at (702) 455-7327.