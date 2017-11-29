Vegas Police Investigate Fatal Fremont Street Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the city’s downtown Fremont Street.
Police Lt. Dan McGrath said Wednesday that a man in his 20s was shot around 2 a.m. outside the Four Queens Casino. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
McGrath says the man was shot after an argument between a group of people intensified and police are still searching for the shooter.
Police have not released the victim’s name.
Fremont Street Experience CEO Patrick Hughes says safety is the utmost importance at the covered promenade near several casinos with street performers and other attractions.