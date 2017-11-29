Police: Officers Didn’t Intend to Offend UNLV Students

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say it was not the intention of officers to offend a group of UNLV students who had gathered for a poetry event.
Seven police officers on motorcycles on Tuesday drove around a pedestrian-only area at the UNLV campus after the conclusion of the event whose sponsors included a chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement.
University president Len Jessup in a statement says the officers entered campus without notifying the school. He says the university wants an explanation.
Police spokesman officer Aaron Patty says the officers were on campus strictly training to join the department’s motorcycle unit. He says the department recognizes it should have communicated with the university ahead of time.
Patty says the department has an agreement with UNLV that allows officers to train on campus.