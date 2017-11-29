New I-15 Interchange Breaks Ground In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is holding a ceremony to celebrate the groundbreaking of the future $34 million Interstate 15 Starr Avenue interchange in Henderson. The project will complete construction of Starr Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard to the east, and Dean Martin Drive to the west, while building an Interstate 15 bridge over Starr Avenue. Other improvements include sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, lighting and traffic signals. There will also be new drought tolerant landscaping and drainage upgrades as well as southbound and north bound exits and entrances to and from the freeway.

The new interchange is supposed to improve safety, mobility and connectivity by reducing congestion on Interstate 15 and the local street network while new and improved freeway access for local businesses and residents. It will be located one mile south of Cactus Avenue and one and a half miles north of St. Rose Parkway, relieving gridlock at both locations for improved circulation amid increasing development growth and traffic gridlock.

Several dignitaries will be on hand, including Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, Henderson Mayor Pro Tem Dan Stewart, Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, and NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon, among others. The public is invited to attend.

The event will be Thursday, November 30, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue in Henderson.